MIAMI — Tyler Herro dribbled along the baseline and dished a one-handed pass to the left corner where Max Strus waited to launch a three-pointer.

That capped a stretch of five Heat points — which also included a Bam Adebayo alley-oop dunk and a bad out-of-bounds pass by the 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle — in a 24-second span of the fourth quarter to put the 76ers away for good. Miami topped the Sixers, 119-103, Wednesday night at the FTX Center to take a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

After Game 1, both teams believed they would shoot better as the series continued. That held true for the Heat, who made 51.3% of their shots and went 14 of 29 from three-point range. Most notably better was former Sixer Jimmy Butler, who had 22 points, 12 assists, and 6 rebounds after going 5 of 16 from the floor Monday night.

The Sixers, conversely, connected on just eight of their 30 three-pointers. Tyrese Maxey led the way with 34 points, often willing his team to stay within striking distance with crafty and authoritative finishes at the basket. Tobias Harris added 21 points, four assists, and four rebounds.

Miami led by as many as 14 points in the first half. They rebuilt the advantage to 15 points after the break. The Sixers never got closer than eight, when a Maxey finish cut the Heat’s lead to 92-84 with about 10 minutes to play. Miami answered with a 12-2 run to prompt a Doc Rivers timeout.

Game 3 is Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. The lingering question remains the health of MVP finalist Joel Embiid, who did not accompany the Sixers to Miami while nursing an orbital fracture and concussion sustained in Game 6 of the Sixers’ first-round win over the Toronto Raptors last week. Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (hamstring) also missed his second consecutive game in the series.

Harden’s mixed bag

For the second consecutive game, a fan seated in Section 106 mockingly yelled, “Shoot it!” every time Harden got the ball.

In spurts, that sarcastic chant was appropriate. Harden totaled 20 points (6 of 15 from the floor, 1 of 5 from three-point range, 7 of 7 from the free throw line) and nine assists.

Harden missed four of his first five shots before draining a step-back three-pointer early in the second quarter and following with a driving finish at the rim. He made 4 of 6 shots and scored 12 points in the second period. Three of those points came when, after losing and picking up his dribble, Harden drew a whistle beyond the arc with 0.1 seconds remaining on the second-quarter clock — much to the chagrin of that taunting fan.

Harden only scored two points in the third quarter, then missed a pull-up jumper and three-pointer in the fourth that could have cut the Sixers’ deficit to two possessions.

Men in the middle

Without Embiid, DeAndre Jordan (six points, five rebounds in 13 minutes) started again at center while Paul Reed (four points, four rebounds) was the backup but played 25 minutes.

Like his team, Jordan got off to a much better start. But like his team, that success did not last.

Jordan recorded two early rebounds, and converted two lob finishes. After re-entering with about eight minutes to play, he tipped in a missed Harris pull-up. But he was pulled quickly in the third, when the Heat stretched their lead back out, this time to 71-58.

Reed first entered the game with about five minutes to play in the first quarter, and scored quickly off an over-the-top feed from Harden. Though he did not pick up a foul until the fourth quarter, he also was not as active on both ends of the floor as in Game 1.

The Sixers also went small for the final five minutes of the second half, first with Harris and Niang in the front court and then with Danny Green when Georges Niang picked up his third foul. That group ignited a 9-0 run to trim the Heat’s lead 52-47, before Miami pushed it back out to eight at the half. They briefly went to that look again in the fourth, before Niang fouled out and Reed eventually came back in.

Paul Millsap, who played six minutes in Game 1, did not see action Wednesday. Rookie Charles Bassey played during garbage time.

Milton out, Korkmaz in

Rivers continued to tinker with his rotation, with Furkan Korkmaz taking Shake Milton’s spot. He finished with eight on 3-of-8 shooting and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Korkmaz initially entered late in the first quarter. Early in the second frame, he hit a three-pointer and then made a nifty move to the basket for a layup.

He entered again about midway through the third quarter, with mixed results. He missed a wild finish near the basket and was called for an offensive foul when he tried to draw a whistle beyond the arc. He then drilled a three-pointer on the Sixers’ next possession, but then missed a transition layup.

Herro Ball

After scoring 25 points in Game 1, Herro again showed why he was honored as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Wednesday night. He totaled 18 points, including a 3-of-5 mark from three-point range, and seven rebounds.

He scored 10 quick points on 4-of-4 shooting, blending long-range shots with off-the-dribble makes. And when the Sixers made their second-quarter push, Herro squashed momentum by banging a three in Niang’s face and then grabbing a rebound, taking the ball coast to coast and drawing a foul.

Herro halted another Sixers’ push when, after Maxey hit two free throws to cut the Heat’s lead to 89-80 late in the third, he responded with a floater.