Sixers vs. Raptors takeaways: Get Tyrese Maxey involved early; De’Anthony Melton, Danny Green need to find a rhythm

TORONTO — The 76ers must keep Tyrese Maxey involved.

Danny Green is having a tough time defending. And D’Anthony Melton needs to find his shot.

Those three things stood out in the 76ers’ 114-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors Saturday at Scotiabank Arena

Here are the takeaways:

Maxey needs the ball

It would be in the Sixers’ best interest to get Maxey involved early and often.

The Sixers point guard scored 34 points on 12-for-20 shooting — including going 7 of 9 on three-pointers. Maxey also had seven assists, six rebounds, and one turnovers in 40 minutes, 34 seconds. Through two games, the 22-year-old has 65 points, 15 assists, and just one turnover.

But Maxey didn’t attempt his first shot until 1 minute, 37 seconds into the second quarter.

A lot of that had to do with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris dominating the ball early. Almost nine minutes into the game, the duo had the Sixers’ only shot attempts. Embiid had 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting, and Harris had five points on 2-for-5 shooting.

“Joel was being super aggressive and assertive,” coach Nick Nurse said. “That’s great. It was just getting into the game thing, man, really.”

Overall, Nurse felt that the Sixers were lethargic and unenergetic in the first quarter.

But not getting a lot of players involved early was part of the reason why the Raptors were able to build a 12-point second-quarter cushion.

However, the Sixers mounted their comeback once Maxey put his imprint on the game.

His not being involved early didn’t hurt the Sixers against the Raptors (1-2). But it might be against a better team.

Green’s struggles

The Sixers are looking for Green to provide three-point shooting and defense. Green has yet to score through two games. He missed in lone shot attempt in both games. And he’s struggled to make stops on the defensive end.

On Saturday, Green played just 4 minutes, 46 seconds — all in the first half. His missed shot and a foul were his only statistics.

This came after he had two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 13:41 against the Bucks.

“I got to look at it a little bit,” Nurse said of evaluating Green. “I’m just more concerned with him getting some rhythm and timing back. I think he needs to, we’ll continue to push him along and play him. Like, he’s a veteran guy. I really think he fits on the floor with Joel.

“I kind of evaluate a guy like him maybe a lot differently, a little bit more time.”

Green’s trying to get back in rhythm after missing most of last season after battling back from two torn ligaments in his right knee.

Melton’s poor shooting

Melton needs to regain his shooting skills. The shooting guard is shooting 4-for-17 (23.5%) — including going 2-for-10 (20% on three-pointers) — through two games. He only made 1 of 7 attempts for just two points against the Raptors.

Right now, Maxey, Embiid, Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. are providing most of the Sixers offense.

But moving forward, the Sixers need to find a way to get Melton going. He’s going to get open looks while playing with Embiid and Maxey. Melton needs to make them to keep defenses honest.