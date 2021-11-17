SALT LAKE CITY — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 120-85 loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.

Best performance: Bojan Bogdonavic finished with a game-high 27 points while making 5 of 7 three-pointers. He also had six rebounds, two assists, and was a game-best plus-25.

Worst performance: Seth Curry shot 1 for 8 en route to finishing with five points. The Sixers shooting guard missed all seven of his first-half attempts. Curry was a game-worst minus 33.

Best defensive performance: Rudy Gobert matched a season high with four blocks to go with 17 rebounds. The Jazz center also finished with 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting.

Worst statistic: The Sixers couldn’t buy a bucket. They made 33 of 90 shots (36.7%) from the field.

Best statistic: The Jazz were lethal from three-point land. They made 16 of 38 (42.1%) from beyond the arc.

Worst of the worst: This loss extended the Sixers’ losing streak to five games. It’s their longest skid since losing five straight from Dec. 15 to 23, 2017.