SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In this Locked on 76ers episode, host Keith Pompey dissects the Sixers’ 119-111 victory over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night at the Golden 1 Center. He also talks about the fourth-quarter scoring efforts by Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid, and discusses Matisse Thybulle’s solid fourth-quarter defensive effort against Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox. And Pompey ends the podcast talking about Wednesday’s travel day to Portland, Ore.