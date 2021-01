In this podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 107-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. He says this was a great victory despite blowing a 12-point lead before Tobias Harris’ go-ahead basket with three seconds remaining. Pompey adds that Joel Embiid showed that he is a legitimate MVP candidate. But Pompey ends the podcast by saying he doubts that Embiid, Harris, and Ben Simmons will all make the All-Star team.