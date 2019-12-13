BOSTON – In the latest edition of Locked on Sixers, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect the 76ers’ 115-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center. The duo also discusses how criticism from two Hall of Famers led to Joel Embiid to having arguably his best performance of the season. Afterward, Pompey and Narducci talked about the Sixers’ unsung heroes of the game and JJ Redick’s first game in Philadelphia after signing with the New Orleans Pelicans this summer.