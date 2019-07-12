The 76ers likely aren’t done roster-building. While general manger Elton Brand wasn’t about to reveal his strategy about any upcoming moves, a team source said that the Sixers are considering signing a shooter.
This is far from surprising since the Sixers lost JJ Redick who signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Pelicans. Redick is a career 41.3 percent three-point shooter. In his two seasons with the Sixers, he shot 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.
The Sixers have 13 players under contract and can sign two more players.
Former Sixer Kyle Korver is at the top of the list for available shooters. He is reportedly considering the Sixers, Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Korver, 38, became a free agent when he was waived by Phoenix on Wednesday. He is a career 42.3 percent three-point shooter. If Korver came to the Sixers or any other team, he likely wouldn’t be a starter, but a valuable presence off the bench.