Give 76ers swingman James Ennis III credit for sticking to his controversial comments. During Friday’s introduction of the new Sixers signings at their Camden practice facility, Ennis, who re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year $4.1 million deal, didn’t lack confidence when discussing the Sixers chances in the Eastern Conference.
“The East is going to be wide open,” Ennis said in an Inquirer story earlier this week. “We had a good chance last year. Kawhi (Leonard) is gone. He went to the West.”
Then came the kicker.
“So we are going to walk to the finals in the East,” Ennis added.
As Sixers fans know all too well, Kawhi Leonard led Toronto to the NBA title, which included hitting the game-winning shot at the buzzer in Game 7 to eliminate the Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Leonard has signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Clippers
Ennis’ comments about walking to the final have been circulating throughout all NBA cities. All of a sudden, James Ennis, who averaged 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 18 regular season games for the Sixers after being dealt from Houston at the Feb. 7 trade deadline, is receiving national attention.
Fast forward to Friday’s news conference, the 29-year-old Ennis was asked if maybe his comments were a little too bullish. He refused to back off.
“I am confident in the group and I believe in this group and believe in coach [Brett Brown] and I know all the guys want to win," Ennis said.
While he didn’t back off his original statement, Ennis suggested it wouldn’t be a walk in the park to win the East.
“It is going to be tough — it is the NBA — but I believe," he said.
His thirst for winning and belief in the Sixers is so great that Ennis said he turned own more money to return.
“There were multiple teams offering more but I felt like we had a good chance last year and once I got traded here I feel I jelled right away with my teammates and fans and felt comfortable coming here,” he said after the news conference.
In this instance, winning was prioritized over earning the highest possible contract.
“I didn’t chase every dollar,” said Ennis, who averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 21.1 minutes during the postseason. “I looked at the big picture. I love to win and that is why I came back, to win a championship.”
And now everybody around the NBA knows exactly how he feels.