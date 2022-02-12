Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 100-87 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night he made just 8 of 25 shots, including missing six of seven three-pointers. That’s because the Sixers center still dominated the game, finishing with 25 points to go with season highs of 19 rebounds and five blocks. Eleven of Embiid’s points came in the third quarter.

Worst performance: Tre Mann gets this one. The Thunder guard missed seven of his eight shots en route to finishing with two points. He was a game-worst minus 14 while playing 18 minutes, 36 seconds.

Best defensive performance: It would be foolish not to give this to Embiid. He recorded a steal in addition to his five blocks.

Worst statistic: The Thunder had a chucking-and-missing contest. They chucked up 35 three-pointers and missed 29 of them. OKC shot 17.1% from beyond the arc.

» READ MORE: Can the Sixers win an NBA title with James Harden? Doc Rivers says yes, but...

Best statistic: OKC was clutch from the foul line. While poor from three-point range, the Thunder were solid on free throws, making 11 of 12 for 91.7%.

Worst of the Worst: Paul Reed couldn’t avoid receiving this award on his first-half dunk attempt. The Sixers reserve center stole an inbounds pass, raced down the court and got rim blocked on a breakaway reverse dunk in the second quarter. Following the play, Reed fell on Thunder forward Darius Bazley.

Best of the Best: Embiid extended his streak of games with at least 25 points to a league-best 22 games. The last player to score 25-or-more in at least 22 consecutive games was new Sixer James Harden, who did so in 40 consecutive games during the 2018-19 season.