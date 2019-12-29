Worst performance: Once again, this was a tough one. But I had to give this to Tobias Harris — yes, even on a night he played with right hip soreness. I couldn’t overlook the Sixers small forward’s horrible shooting night. He missed 11 of 15 shots — including all four of his three-pointers. He did make all eight of his foul shots en route to finishing with 12 points. However, he graded out at minus-15. With his team up three points, he also missed a dunk with 18 seconds left. That miscue began a string of late terrible plays and decisions by the Sixers.