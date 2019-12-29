MIAMI — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 117-116 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Best performance: I had to give this award to Duncan Robinson. The Heat shooting guard guard was perfect from the field making all six attempts, including four three-pointers. The second-year player finished with 16 points to go with four rebounds and one turnover in 18 minutes, 52 seconds. Robinson’s only blemish was the five personal fouls.
Worst performance: Once again, this was a tough one. But I had to give this to Tobias Harris — yes, even on a night he played with right hip soreness. I couldn’t overlook the Sixers small forward’s horrible shooting night. He missed 11 of 15 shots — including all four of his three-pointers. He did make all eight of his foul shots en route to finishing with 12 points. However, he graded out at minus-15. With his team up three points, he also missed a dunk with 18 seconds left. That miscue began a string of late terrible plays and decisions by the Sixers.
Best defensive performance: This award goes to Ben Simmons. The Sixers point guard finished with a game-high three steals to go with one block. His size and length also contributed to Miami swingman Jimmy Butler missing 14 of 21 shots. But his recording three steals was a normal performance for the All-Star. Simmons is averaging 3.0 steals in three games vs. the Heat.
Worst statistic: This goes to Al Horford’s plus/minus. The Sixers power forward graded out with a game-worst minus-25 while playing 27 minutes, 9 seconds. The five-time All-Star just had a tough time against the Heat’s athletic lineups.
Best statistic: This goes to the Robinson making all six of his shots.
Worst of the worst: I give this to the decision to bring Horford back into the game with 18 seconds remaining in overtime. Looking for a mismatch, the Heat switched Horford off Tyler Herro and onto Butler. Butler drew a foul on Horford while trying to make a move to the basket with 2.3 second left. The former Sixers then split a pair of foul shots to give Miami the one-point win.