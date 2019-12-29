MIAMI — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 117-116 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Best performance: I had to give this award to Duncan Robinson. The Heat shooting guard guard was perfect from the field making all six attempts, including four three-pointers. The second-year player finished with 16 points to go with four rebounds and one turnover in 18 minutes, 52 seconds. Robinson’s only blemish was the five personal fouls.

Worst performance: Once again, this was a tough one. But I had to give this to Tobias Harris — yes, even on a night he played with right hip soreness. I couldn’t overlook the Sixers small forward’s horrible shooting night. He missed 11 of 15 shots — including all four of his three-pointers. He did make all eight of his foul shots en route to finishing with 12 points. However, he graded out at minus-15. With his team up three points, he also missed a dunk with 18 seconds left. That miscue began a string of late terrible plays and decisions by the Sixers.

Best defensive performance: This award goes to Ben Simmons. The Sixers point guard finished with a game-high three steals to go with one block. His size and length also contributed to Miami swingman Jimmy Butler missing 14 of 21 shots. But his recording three steals was a normal performance for the All-Star. Simmons is averaging 3.0 steals in three games vs. the Heat.

The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) posts up against76ers' Ben Simmons (25) during the first quarter at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Worst statistic: This goes to Al Horford’s plus/minus. The Sixers power forward graded out with a game-worst minus-25 while playing 27 minutes, 9 seconds. The five-time All-Star just had a tough time against the Heat’s athletic lineups.

Best statistic: This goes to the Robinson making all six of his shots.

Worst of the worst: I give this to the decision to bring Horford back into the game with 18 seconds remaining in overtime. Looking for a mismatch, the Heat switched Horford off Tyler Herro and onto Butler. Butler drew a foul on Horford while trying to make a move to the basket with 2.3 second left. The former Sixers then split a pair of foul shots to give Miami the one-point win.

Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. (5) dunks over the76ers' Al Horford (42) during the second quarter at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Daniel A. Varela / MCT
