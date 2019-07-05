LAS VEGAS – The 76ers are finding out that Terry Harris is a fast learner, and someone that could possibly fit into their system.
“Terry picked up things we are doing really at a quick rate,” said Delaware Blue Coats coach Connor Johnson, whose coaching the Sixers’ summer-league team. “I think he’s a big-time shooter and we’ve seen that. A lot of our offense, you know, is based on movement, ball movement and spacing the floor. Three-point shooting has been important to that, and Terry can really shoot it.”
Harris’ shooting touch will be on display here at the NBA Summer League at UNLV.
The Sixers’ first game is 3:30 p.m. Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The tournament will feature all 30 NBA teams and the Croatian and Chinese national teams. Each team will play in four preliminary games. The top eight teams will then compete in a tournament which concludes with a championship game on July 15. The squads that don’t qualify for the tourney will play in a consolation game.
This event will provide the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder multiple opportunities to show that his game translates to the NBA.
Harris, the youngest brother of Sixers forward Tobias Harris, made 41.1 percent of his three-pointers this past season at North Carolina A&T.
After going undrafted, the Sixers signed Terry to a summer-league deal. A hard worker, the rookie started training at the Sixers’ practice facility several days before Monday’s start of summer-league minicamp. Harris has been receiving positive feedback since his arrival.
“The coaches are very encouraging, telling me positive things like keep shooting the ball,” Harris said, “and play my game out there. They are looking to me to showcase my abilities in this summer league.”