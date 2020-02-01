BOSTON — Al Horford will return to action in Saturday night’s game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The 76ers power forward missed Thursday night’s road loss to the Atlanta Hawks with soreness in his left knee. At the time, the team said Horford sat out that game for precautionary reasons.
This will mark the first time Horford plays at T.D. Garden since leaving the Celtics to sign a four-year deal for $97 million with the Sixers in July.
He was unable to play in the Sixers’ 115-109 win at Boston on Dec. 12 due to left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness.
However, the Celtics acknowledged Horford that night by showing him on the jumbotron as the fans cheered loudly and gave him a standing ovation.
Horford is averaging 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steal in 44 games. Thursday’s game was the fifth one has missed this season.
Philly rested him in the first game of back-to-back nights on Nov. 12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nov. 29 at the New York Knicks. Then he was sidelined with left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness on consecutive nights: Dec. 12 at Boston and Dec. 13 vs. New Orleans.
The Sixers (31-18) are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They have a disappointing 9-16 road record. The third-pace Celtics (32-15) are 19-5 at home.
Boston will be without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker. This will mark the first of at least two games Walker will miss with left knee soreness.