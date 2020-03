SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey dissects Al Horford’s standout game in the 76ers’ 125-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center. Pompey also talks about the Sixers’ balanced attack that helped them snap their nine-game road skid. And he ends the podcast by saying the Sixers must keep their balance once Joel Embiid returns.