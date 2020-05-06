In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and Heart Of Sports 610 ESPN co-host Jeff Cohen discuss the altered NBA draft process amid the coronavirus and how it impacts prospects who are unsure about withdrawing from the draft. They turn their attention to Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. and Texas Tech shooting guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, who could be late first-round options for the 76ers. Pompey and Cohen also discuss Sixers second-year shooting guard Zhaire Smith and what to make of Sixers general manager Elton Brand’s comments about Joel Embiid working hard and being focused.