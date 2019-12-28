Here’s proof: The Sixers headed into Saturday night’s game against the Miami Heat with a 23-11 record and 4-1 mark against the Eastern Conference’s top teams, the Bucks (1-0), the Boston Celtics (2-0), and the Heat (1-1). Saturday was their third of four games against Miami this season. Yet, the Sixers had horrible road losses to losing teams like the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, and now twice to the Magic. In all, they headed into Saturday’s game with a 7-9 road record.