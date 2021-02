SALT LAKE CITY — In this Locked on 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the Sixers’ 134-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday night at the Vivint Center. Pompey was impressed with Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris’ combining to score 78 points. He says the Sixers need to get better effort from reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz and thinks Joel Embiid’s missing another game against an elite center will cost him in MVP voting.