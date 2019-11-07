SALT LAKE CITY – In the latest edition of the Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey talks about Ben Simmons’ suffering a mild sprain to the AC joint in his right shoulder in Wednesday’s 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz and what it could mean for the 76ers. Then he talks about Joel Embiid’s individual performance in what was his first game back after serving a two-game suspension. Then Pompey discusses what led to the Sixers losing the game. And he ends the podcast talking about life on an NBA beat and how he finally lost the 40 pounds he gained the first three seasons on the beat.