Worst performance: I had to give this to Jonah Bolden, who looked rusty playing in his first NBA game since Nov. 10. The Sixers’ reserve center had more fouls (four) than points (two) in 8 minutes, 33 seconds of action. Bolden made 1 of 2 shots, committed one turnover and graded out at a minus-2. He didn’t see any action in the second half.