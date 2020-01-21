NEW YORK — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 117-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday afternoon at the Barclays Center.
Best performance: Ben Simmons gets this for the second consecutive game. Why wouldn’t he? The Sixers point guard finished with a career-high-tying 34 points as well as 12 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals, two blocks, and three turnovers for his fourth triple-double of the season. He made 12 of 14 shots and went 10-for-14 from the foul line.
Worst performance: I had to give this to Jonah Bolden, who looked rusty playing in his first NBA game since Nov. 10. The Sixers’ reserve center had more fouls (four) than points (two) in 8 minutes, 33 seconds of action. Bolden made 1 of 2 shots, committed one turnover and graded out at a minus-2. He didn’t see any action in the second half.
Best defensive performance: Simmons also gets this for game highs of five steals and two blocks.
Worst statistic: I had to give it to Brooklyn’s foul shooting. The Nets made just 22 of 34, 64.7%.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ record when Matisse Thybulle plays 20 or more minutes. They improved to 17-3 when that happens. The rookie guard had three points, four steals and one block in 32:53.
Best of the best: This goes to the Sixers’ winning consecutive road games for the first time since winning their first three of the season. Monday’s victory came two days after the Sixers defeated the Knicks, 90-87, at Madison Square Garden.