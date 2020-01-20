Meanwhile, Norvel Pelle missed the game due to his expiring two-way contract coming into play. The reserve center has only one day left toward the maximum number of days the Sixers are allowed to have him on the roster in his two-way deal. The initial plan was to sign him to the 15-man roster or release him after his 45 days. The Sixers have been stretching those days out by recalling him only on needed game days. He also sat out Friday’s 100-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls.