Best defensive performance: This award goes to Aron Baynes on a night that Ben Simmons finished with seven steals. Four of those steals came in the first quarter, and he added one in the second quarter. But Baynes was solid in guarding Simmons. The point guard finished with a season-low six points on 2-for-8 shooting. The Suns had a great tactic against Simmons, sagging away, cutting off his driving lanes, and having him guarded by Baynes, a center. Baynes responded with a block and two steals.