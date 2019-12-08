Best performance: Only a fool wouldn’t give this one to Ben Simmons. Last I checked, my mother didn’t raise a fool. The Sixers point guard finished with a career-high 34 points. He made 12-of-14 shots, including a three-pointer. Simmons also made 9-of-12 foul shots to go with game highs of seven assists and two blocks. Fourteen of his points came in the first quarter. He had 26 at the half.