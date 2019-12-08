Here is my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 141-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
Best performance: Only a fool wouldn’t give this one to Ben Simmons. Last I checked, my mother didn’t raise a fool. The Sixers point guard finished with a career-high 34 points. He made 12-of-14 shots, including a three-pointer. Simmons also made 9-of-12 foul shots to go with game highs of seven assists and two blocks. Fourteen of his points came in the first quarter. He had 26 at the half.
Worst performance: This was another tough one, but I had to give to Cedi Osman. The Cavs small forward was a total non-factor on this night. He finished with two points on 1-for-2 shooting and failed to grab a rebound in 19 minutes, 11 seconds. He graded out with a minus-27.
Best defensive performance: I gave this to Kyle O’Quinn for finishing with a season-high four blocked shots in 27:14. He also had a team-high 11 rebounds with eight coming on the defensive end.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Cavaliers’ three-point shooting. They made 9-of-35 three-pointers for 25.7%.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ assists. They had 43 assists to set a Wells Fargo Center record.
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to the Cavs’ effort, which was worse than their talent level. They basically quit once it was obvious the game was getting out of hand in the first quarter.