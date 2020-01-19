NEW YORK — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 90-87 victory over the New York Knicks Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Best performance: I’m giving this award to Ben Simmons even on a night he didn’t score in the fourth quarter. The Sixers point guard had game highs of 21 points and eight assists to go with seven rebounds, two steals and zero turnovers. Four of his assists came in the fourth quarter. His biggest one came on Tobias Harris’ go-ahead three-pointer with 28.2 seconds left.
Worst performance: I had to give this to Frank Ntilikina. The Knicks reserve guard missed six of his eight shots to finish with five points. He also had two turnovers and zero assists while grading out with a minus-16 in 16 minutes, 30 seconds of action.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Mitchell Robinson. The New York reserve center finished with a game-high three blocks and altered several other shots.
Worst statistic: I had to give it to the New York’s foul shooting. The Knicks made just 11 of 18 or 61.1%.
Best statistic: This goes to Simmons’ not committing a turnover.
Worst of the worst: I gave this to Al Horford falling on and hurting his left hand after being fouled in the third quarter. The Sixers center, who returned in the game, will get his hand examined today. Philly can only hope it’s not anything serious, especially with Joel Embiid already sidelined with a hand injury.
Best of the best: Those goes to the Sixers ending their six-game road losing streak. This marked their first road win since beating the Detroit Pistons, 125-109, on Dec. 23. They are 8-14. But this victory was far from pretty. They allowed the struggling Knicks to stay around and were fortunate to get the victory.