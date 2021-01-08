This goes to the Sixers’ horrible loss. Yes, they were playing without their top shooter in Curry and two rotation players in Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Scott. However, the Sixers had won five straight since Korkmaz has been injured. Scott was also out in those final three victories. But on this night, the Nets were without six players, including two of the league’s top talents in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in addition to Spencer Dinwiddie, the team’s third-best player.