NEW YORK — The result of the 76ers’ latest game was overshadowed by Seth Curry’s testing positive for COVID-19, even on a night they weren’t ready to play.
The Sixers showed no fight and appeared to go through the motions during Thursday night’s 122-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. Here are some of the best and worst performances from their loss:
This was a tough one, because Caris LeVert had a solid outing. But I had to give this to Joe Harris. The sharpshooter came off the bench and torched the Sixers for a game-high 28 points. He made 6 of 9 three-pointers.
I couldn’t avoid giving this to Ben Simmons. The Sixers “facilitator” had arguably his worst performance of the season despite finishing with two steals and one blocked shot. He had 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting to go with five turnovers and season lows of four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes, 37 seconds of action.
This goes to Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. The former Sixers swingman had a game-high three steals and a block in a reserve role. Not bad for a dude who had struggled to make stops while in Philly.
I had to give this to the Sixers’ turnovers. They committed 20, which led to 35 points for the Nets.
This goes to the Sixers’ foul shooting. That was one of the few things they did well, going 18-for-20, 90%.
This goes to the Sixers’ horrible loss. Yes, they were playing without their top shooter in Curry and two rotation players in Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Scott. However, the Sixers had won five straight since Korkmaz has been injured. Scott was also out in those final three victories. But on this night, the Nets were without six players, including two of the league’s top talents in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in addition to Spencer Dinwiddie, the team’s third-best player.
I had to give this to Curry’s being informed early in the loss that he had tested positive for COVID-19. That forced the team to quarantine and contact-trace in a New York hotel late Thursday and early Friday.