The Sixers had a new coach in Doc Rivers and added shooters in Seth Curry and Danny Green to mesh with standouts Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris. Meanwhile, after a season’s wait, the Nets had Kevin Durant to pair with Kyrie Irving. Plus with the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, and Joe Harris, Brooklyn was regarded as the deepest team in the NBA.