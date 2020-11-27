Fans will get a glimpse of the new-look 76ers in a couple of weeks.
The NBA announced the league’s 2020-21 preseason slate on Friday, and the Sixers will have two games. They’ll open up against their Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Well Fargo Center. On Dec 18, they’ll visit the Indiana Pacers in a 6 p.m. game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The 2020-21 regular season is set to begin on Dec. 22.
The Celtics exhibition game could give Sixers fans an opportunity to see Doc Rivers’ coaching style and how the new players fit.
Rivers was hired as the Sixers coach on Oct. 3. He has compiled 943 career wins over 21 combined seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic.
The Celtics game will be the first for the Sixers since the veteran acquisitions of Danny Green, Seth Curry, Dwight Howard, Tony Bradley, Derrick Walton, and Ryan Broekhoff, and draft picks Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed.
The Sixers were swept by Celtics in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series at the NBA restart in Kissimmee, Fla., this past season.