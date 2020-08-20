Worst performance: This was a tough one, because Tobias Harris had a horrid shooting night, missing 11 of his 15 shots. But the forward did finish with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. So I had to give this award to Alec Burks. The reserve had arguably one of his worst games since being acquired by the Sixers in February from the Golden State Warriors. He missed seven of eight shots en route to scoring 2 points, tying his lowest total as a Sixer. But one can argue that the Sixers’ questionable rotation contributed to his struggles.