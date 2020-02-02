Worst performance: This one was easy because Joel Embiid posted the second-worst shooting performance of his career. The Sixers center shot 1-for-11 from the field. He made the game’s first basket 17 seconds into the contest before missing his final 10. He did make all nine of his foul shots en route to finishing with 11 points. Embiid, who was recently voted an All-Star starter for the third straight season, just looked out of sorts all night long. He graded out with a game-worst minus-25.