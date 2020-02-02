MIAMI — Here’s my look at the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 116-95 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Best performance: This is was a tough one because Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were both schooling the Sixers. But Brown gets this for finishing with a game-high 32 points and a co-game-high 9 rebounds to with 4 steals and 2 assists. The Celtics shooting guard did make just 1 of 10 three-pointers. However, the All-Star Game snub made up for that my making 12 of 13 two-point shots. He also graded out with a game-best plus-29.
Worst performance: This one was easy because Joel Embiid posted the second-worst shooting performance of his career. The Sixers center shot 1-for-11 from the field. He made the game’s first basket 17 seconds into the contest before missing his final 10. He did make all nine of his foul shots en route to finishing with 11 points. Embiid, who was recently voted an All-Star starter for the third straight season, just looked out of sorts all night long. He graded out with a game-worst minus-25.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Brown, who was a solid two-way player on this night.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ three-point shooting. They made just 7 of 33, 21.2%.
Best statistic: I’m giving this to the Celtics’ first-quarter shooting. They made 11 of 18 shots, 61.1% over the first 12 minutes.
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to the Sixers continued road woes. They have now lost three straight and nine of their last 11 road games. Their last three losses were by an average of 14.3 points. The Sixers are 9-17 away from the Wells Fargo Center this season.