KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers 102-94 Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday at The Field House inside ESPN Wide World of Sports.
Best performance: This goes to Kemba Walker. The Celtics point guard torched the Sixers for the second game in a row. The All-Star finished with team highs of 24 points and eight rebounds to go with two steals and one block. Fourteen of his points came in the second half, including 10 straight on a key third-quarter stretch.
Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I had to give this to Al Horford even though he was put in a bad position. The 6-foot-10 power forward was inserted back into the starting lineup this game to square up against Jaylen Brown in the Celtics small lineup. On the game’s first play, Brown went back down and dunked on his former teammate. Horford finished with 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. However, he was a liability against the Celtics’ perimeter players. He also failed to make an impact offensively, missing four of five shots to score six points.
Best defensive performance: This is a tough one, just because Jayson Tatum made up for his poor shooting night with a game-high four blocks. But Marcus Smart gets it for his in-your-face defense and three steals.
Worst statistic: I had to give this to the Sixers’ shooting 28-for-95 (29.5%) from the field. That included missing 30 of 39 three-point attempts.
Best statistic: This goes to the Celtics making 91.7% of their foul shots (22 of 24).
Worst of the worst: I had to give this to Furkan Korkmaz’s shooting. The Sixers reserve was held scoreless after missing all four of his shot attempts. He has failed to score a basket in this series, going 0-for-7. His only points in the series came while making 3 of 5 foul shots in Game 2.