Worst performance: This was a tough one, but I had to give this to Al Horford even though he was put in a bad position. The 6-foot-10 power forward was inserted back into the starting lineup this game to square up against Jaylen Brown in the Celtics small lineup. On the game’s first play, Brown went back down and dunked on his former teammate. Horford finished with 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. However, he was a liability against the Celtics’ perimeter players. He also failed to make an impact offensively, missing four of five shots to score six points.