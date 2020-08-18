Worst performance: I had to give this to Al Horford even on a night he finished with seven rebounds and six assists. The Sixers power forward got it for scoring only six points and grading out at a game-worst minus-18. He was a nonfactor in the first half. He missed both of his shots and failed to score in the first quarter. By halftime, Horford had two points on 1-for-4 shooting and was a minus-12 in a game the Sixers trailed, 55-49.