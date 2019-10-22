The Celtics could be the towering Sixers starting lineup’s kryptonite. Boston boasts an athletic, small-ball lineup that likes to get out and run. The Sixers struggled with their transition defense in Friday night’s preseason-finale loss to the lowly Washington Wizards. Plus, don’t be surprised if the Celtics combat the Sixers’ height advantage with a zone defense, on occasion. The Wizards had a lot of success implementing a zone defense Friday.