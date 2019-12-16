NEW YORK — Brooklyn was playing its second game in as many nights on Sunday. The 76ers, meanwhile, were rested after having Saturday off.
One would have assumed it was the other way around.
The Nets appeared to have fresh legs while the Sixers looked sluggish and out of sync without Joel Embiid. That combination led to Brooklyn taking a 109-89 upset victory at the Barclays Center.
The loss denied the Sixers (20-8) an opportunity to win consecutive road games since winning their first three away games of the season. They also dropped one spot to third place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Meanwhile, the Nets (14-12), who played Saturday night in Toronto, snapped a two-game skid.
The Sixers trailed by as many as 26 points (107-81) with 2 minutes, 41 seconds remaining. They made just 5 of 26 three-pointers and shot 58.8% (10 of 17) from the foul line for the game. And they had a tough time containing Brooklyn guard Spencer Dinwiddie. He drove the late at will en route to finishing with a game-high 24.
In all, the Nets had 54 points in the paint.
Embiid missed the game due to an An upper respiratory illness. However, Al Horford returned after being sidelined two games with left knee soreness and left hamstring tightness.
As he does whenever Embiid sits, Horford started at center. On this night, he looked a step too slow on defense and struggled shooting the ball.
Horford finished with 10 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. But he made just 5 of 15 shots while miss all six of his three-point attempts.
Josh Richardson also had a tough time making shots also going 5-for-15 from the field. The shooting guard went 0-for-4 on threes. He finished with 11 points.
Ben Simmons had a team-high 20 points, while Tobias Harris added 17 points and six rebounds.
Rookie reserve Matisse Thybulle left the game in the third quarter with an upset stomach. He failed to score a point in 18:48.
Two-way player Norvel Pelle was the Sixers’ backup center for the second consecutive game. He finished with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks.
This marked the sixth game Embiid has missed this season.
The Cameroonian was sidelined Oct. 26 against the Detroit Pistons with a sprained right ankle. Then, he served a two-game suspension (Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 2 and Phoenix Suns on Nov. 4) for fighting Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Then he missed the Nov. 13 road game against the Orlando Magic due to an overall care plan to keep him healthy for the entire season and the postseason.
Embiid also missed the Sixers’ Dec. 7 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Wells Fargo Center with a bruised left hip.
Former Sixers power forward Wilson Chandler finished 2 points and 7 rebounds in his first game with the Nets. Chandler was suspended the first 25 games after testing positive for a banned growth hormone. He signed a free-agent deal with the Nets this offseason.