CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this Locked on 76ers episode, host Keith Pompey dissects the Sixers’ 118-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. He talks about Joel Embiid’s domination, Seth Curry’s offensive struggles, and how the Sixers enabled the Hornets to pull within five points because they let their foot off the gas.
Pompey also talks about Thursday’s contest with Dame Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Wells Fargo Center. Lillard scored 51 points in the teams’ last meeting. He’s scored 30 or more in four of his last seven games against the Sixers.