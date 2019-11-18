CLEVELAND — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 114-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Best performance: It would be foolish to give this award to anyone besides Tobias Harris. The forward had one of his best games as a Sixer. He scored 27 points on 12-for-14 shooting. Harris, who added five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in a well-rounded game, shot 85.7% from the field, the best percent recorded by a Sixer making at least 12 shots since Andre Miller had the same shooting performance Jan. 3, 2009, in San Antonio against the Spurs.
Worst performance: This is a tough one. But I had to give it to someone. So I gave it to Cleveland reserve guard Matthew Dellavedova even though Josh Richardson missed all 7 of his shot attempts in the second half. Dellavedova, however, didn’t make any type of impact. He missed his two shots and failed to score in 5 minutes, 30 seconds of action. He also had two turnovers and zero assists and committed two fouls. He graded out at a minus-11.
Best defensive performance: This goes to Ben Simmons. The 6-foot-10 point guard’s length made it tough for the Cavs’ smaller guards, especially Darius Garland, to get into a groove. Simmons had two blocks and a steal before sitting out the fourth quarter.
Worst statistic: I had to give it to the Cavs’ shooting. Cleveland made just 34 of 90 shots for 37.8%.
Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ second-quarter shooting. They shot 68.4% (13-for-19) from the field. Harris did a lot of damage, scoring 10 points in the quarter on 5-for-6 shooting.
Worst of the worst: This goes to the Cavs’ defense. The Sixers basically did whatever they wanted on offense this day.
Best of the best: I gave this to the Sixers’ first-half effort. Their field-goal percentage (66.7), points (68), and field goals (28) in the first half were season highs. Their 20 assists in the first two quarters were the most in any half.