The 76ers have cancelled all of their scouting trips due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to multiple sources.
The team has pulled their advanced scouts, pro personnel scouts and college scouts.
The Sixers have decided to adjust their travel policies while monitoring the public health situation. That included limiting scouting, which falls under non-essential travel.
The disease has killed more than 4,300 people globally and infected around 121,000. The majority of cases and deaths are in China. However, there have been 1,050 confirmed cases and 29 deaths in the United States.