NBA veteran Danny Green is back in Philly, and back with the Cavaliers

For Danny Green, Wednesday was a two-part welcome back.

This marked the first day of his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And it was his first game back at the Wells Fargo Center to face the 76ers.

“It’s a whirlwind,” said Green, who played the past two NBA seasons for the Sixers. “I’m excited about it. … I thought I was going to be playing here after the [All-Star] break. So I was planning for that, but luckily I’ve been pushing hard enough to get ready and get back on the floor before the break.”

Green is referring to time missed this season after recovering from suffering a torn anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee in May. Green suffered the injury in the Eastern Conference semifinal series Game 6 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat. Joel Embiid inadvertently fell on Green’s leg in a collision underneath the basket.

A month later, the Sixers traded Green and David Roddy, who they selected with the 23rd pick, to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De’Anthony Melton on draft night.

Green was expecting to return to Philadelphia when the Grizzlies face the Sixers on Feb. 23. However, Memphis traded him to the Houston Rockets last Thursday. Green then signed with the Cavaliers Wednesday morning after being waived by the Rockets on Sunday. The 35-year-old played in Cleveland as a rookie during the 2009-10 season.

Green returned from last season’s injury on Feb. 1, playing in three games for the Grizzlies before being traded.

“It was rough, especially the first couple months,” Green said of rehabilitating the injury. “It takes a lot of mental stability and a lot of mental strength. But I had a good group, and a lot of people came in to play [to return as] quickly as I had.”

The 14th-year veteran thanked the Grizzlies for treating him well and doing an “amazing job on my rehab.”

Green accomplished his goal of returning before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. However, the injury essentially ended his career in Philadelphia.

Once he became injured, it was obvious that the Sixers would attempt to package him in a trade. Green isn’t disappointed that the Sixers gave up on him, though.

“I think the hurt part was more disappointing than anything,” he said. “The trade part was a blessing in disguise from the fact that I was non-guaranteed [with the Sixers]. ... So I was able to find a team that was interested and also wanted to rehab me and wanted my presence around and chose to pick up my contract. So I was just happy about that.

“Any time you are in the NBA on any roster, it’s Christmas.”