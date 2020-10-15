Could Dave Joerger become a 76ers assistant coach if he fails to land a head-coaching job?
That’s what Frank Isola, a cohost of “The Starting Lineup” on Sirius XM NBA Radio,reported Wednesday. Isola tweeted that Joerger, who interviewed for the Indiana Pacers' head-coaching gig, is being considered to join Rivers' coaching staff with the Sixers.
The Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder are looking for head coaches this offseason.
Joerger, 46, had head-coaching stints with the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies, compiling a 245-247 record overall in six seasons.
He came to Memphis an as assistant coach before the start of the 2007-08 season. Joerger was promoted to the top assistant under former head coach Lionel Hollins after four seasons. Joerger was credited for helping the Grizzlies defense, which led the league in steals and forced turnovers during the 2010-11 campaign.
He was elevated to Grizzlies head coach after Hollins, a former Sixers player, was granted permission to look for another head-coaching job following a successful 2012-13 season. The Grizzlies had posted a 56-16 regular-season mark before being swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.
Joerger led the Grizzlies to regular-season records of 50-32 and 55-27 in his first two seasons in Memphis. He went 42-40 and got swept in the first round of the playoffs in his final season with the Grizzlies. The coach struggled during three seasons in Sacramento, going 98-148.