Markelle Fultz: When he arrived as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Fultz appeared to be the most complete package in The Process to date, and the murmurs about his makeup seemed overdone. However, Fultz turned out to be a troubled, enigmatic talent who either did or didn’t suffer a vague shoulder injury in the summer of 2017 that cost him most of his rookie season -- a saga that prompted the Sixers to trade him in the middle of his second season. (In trading up from No. 3 to No. 1 for Fultz, Bryan Colangelo was duped by Celtics GM Danny Ainge, who both snagged an extra first-round pick and drafted Jayson Tatum No. 3. Tatum is an All-Star.)