“Growing up where I grew up and spending a lot of time in rec center playing basketball and the work I was doing with the city, I’m familiar with a lot of the challenges, unfortunately, that we face in neighborhoods across the city,” said Gould, who was a combination guard at Rochester. “I know how issues of race have perpetuated a lot of those challenges. I know the experience, I lived it, in many respects of Black and brown within people Philadelphia.”