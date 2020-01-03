HOUSTON — All NBA players and referees will wear commemorative black bands on their uniforms for the remainder of the season in honor of late NBA commissioner emeritus David Stern.
Stern, 77, whose 30 years at the helm made him the league’s longest-serving commissioner, died Wednesday. He had suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery.
The 76ers and Houston Rockets will first don the bands when they meet at 8 p.m. Friday at the Toyota Center.
The Sixers will celebrate Stern’s life during Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center. On Thursday, the arena’s lights were dimmed for 30 minutes in honor of Stern. The 30 minutes symbolized all the years he served as NBA commissioner before he retired in 2014.