NEW YORK — Pardon the cliche’, but the 76ers were indeed a shell of themselves on Saturday.
They only played seven players against the Denver Nuggets due to injuries and the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol. Danny Green was the Sixers’ lone regular starter while Dwight Howard and Tyrese Maxey were the only other regular rotation payers available in the 115-103 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are some of the best and worst performances from their loss:
This goes to Maxey in a losing effort. The rookie finished with career highs of 39 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Both of his turnovers came late in the game. In the process, Maxey joins Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Hal Greer as the only Sixers rookies to score at least 39 points in a game.
This is a tough one due to the circumstances. But since this is an award, I have to give it to Isaiah Joe, which seems unfair. The rookie guard missed 14 of his 18 shot attempts en route to finishing with 11 points. The sharpshooter went 3 of 11 on three-pointers. The second-year pick got his first career start and extended minutes due to the Sixers only playing seven players.
This goes to Isaiah Hartenstein. The Nuggets receive had two blocks and two steals in 14 minutes, 56 seconds of action.
I had to give this to the Sixers’ foul shooting. They made 6 of 10 on this afternoon.
This goes to the Nuggets’ foul shooting. They 13 of 15.
This goes to the Sixers playing without multiple players due to the league’s health and safety protocol. Curry was sidelined on Saturday due to having COVID-19. Also unavailable were Tobias Harris along with reserves Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Vincent Poirier. The four players were out due to contact tracing after being seated at the same table with Curry at a team meeting Thursday in New York. In addition, Ben Simmons (knee stiffness) and Joel Embiid (back tightness) also sat out the game.