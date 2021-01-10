This goes to the Sixers playing without multiple players due to the league’s health and safety protocol. Curry was sidelined on Saturday due to having COVID-19. Also unavailable were Tobias Harris along with reserves Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Vincent Poirier. The four players were out due to contact tracing after being seated at the same table with Curry at a team meeting Thursday in New York. In addition, Ben Simmons (knee stiffness) and Joel Embiid (back tightness) also sat out the game.