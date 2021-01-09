It will be hard for the Sixers to ever forget what transpired after learning that Curry tested positive. The Sixers were forced to quarantine and contact trace in a Manhattan hotel late Thursday after the game against Brooklyn and in to Friday. Members of the Sixers’ travel party took two separate tests on Friday and waited for their results. They then boarded separate buses around 11 p.m. to travel back to the Philadelphia area. They returned home around 1 a.m. Saturday.