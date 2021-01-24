The Pistons (3-13) were without Derrick Rose (left knee soreness), Killian Hayes (right hip strain), and Blake Griffin (left knee injury management). The Sixers had to adjust to the Pistons’ physicality. Detroit was knocking the Sixers around. Often times, things weren’t being called. At one point, Dwight Howard had his shorts ripped by a defender while trying to post up. The refs called the foul on Howard, who, moments later, received a technical for arguing the call.