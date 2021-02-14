Devin Booker gets this. The Phoenix Suns shooting guard scored a game-high 36 points, of which 24 came in the second half. Booker ended up torching everyone who guarded him from the second quarter on. It marked his third consecutive game with 30 or more points of the season and was his seventh straight game with 30 or more points against the Sixers. It is the longest 30-plus-point streak against the Sixers since Michael Jordan did it 13 times from 1987 to 1989. Booker is averaging 37.6 points versus the Sixers in those seven games.