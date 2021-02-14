At the same time, those teams did not have to worry about winning a playoff series against a team with a backcourt as talented as the one that the Nets have cobbled together. That might seem like a random and gratuitous point to raise after an anonymous midseason game that was played in the middle of the afternoon and near the end of a long West Coast trip. But as Morey himself has said, the Sixers are in championship-or-bust mode, which means the regular season is first and foremost a time to learn what the road to the Finals is going to look like. On Saturday, it looked like a place that would really benefit from a wing defender who can give Rivers the option of subbing in for Tobias Harris (or Seth Curry) in situations where a guard or guards have the Sixers on their heels.