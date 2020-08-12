KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 130-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Walt Disney’s VISA Athletic Center.
Best performance: Devin Booker has to get this one. The Phoenix Suns guard is the latest perimeter player to torch the Sixers. He scored a game-high 35 points, with 21 coming in the second half. The All-Star had 35 points for the third consecutive game and the fourth time in five games. Booker also became Phoenix’s career leader in 30-point games with 91, breaking a tie with Walter Davis. This also marked his 28th 30-point game this season. On Tuesday, he also had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Worst performance: I hate to do this to Furkan Korkmaz on a night he made three three-pointers and scored 12 points. But the Sixers guard was a liability on the defensive end, finishing at a game-worst minus-16.
Best defensive performance: This was another easy one, as Suns forward Mikal Bridges was the obvious choice. The former Villanova and Great Valley High School standout had two steals and two blocks to go with 24 points.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ scoring just three fast-break points.
Best statistic: This goes to the Suns’ making 20 of 21 foul shots.
Worst of the worst: I have to give this to the Sixers’ poor shooting during the key stretch of the game. They pulled within three points (105-102) on Alec Burks’ finger roll with 7 minutes, 58 seconds remaining. But the Sixers followed that up by missing three straight and four of their next five shots. Taking advantage, the Suns opened up a double-digit cushion.