Best performance: Devin Booker has to get this one. The Phoenix Suns guard is the latest perimeter player to torch the Sixers. He scored a game-high 35 points, with 21 coming in the second half. The All-Star had 35 points for the third consecutive game and the fourth time in five games. Booker also became Phoenix’s career leader in 30-point games with 91, breaking a tie with Walter Davis. This also marked his 28th 30-point game this season. On Tuesday, he also had nine rebounds and seven assists.