The 76ers made it official.
On Monday, the team announced the assistant coaching hires for head coach Doc Rivers' staff. Former head coach Dave Joerger along with Sam Cassell and Dan Burke will join Rivers on the bench. The Sixers also have hired Popeye Jones and Brian Adams while retaining Eric Hughes and Todor Pandov. Pete Dominiguez has been added as an coaching associate.
“After taking this job, one of my top priorities was forming the best staff in the NBA,” Rivers said in a statement. “I’m thrilled with the way it came together as this group boasts years of valued NBA experience, both playing and coaching, and each member brings a championship-level mindset to the table.”
Cassell, Adams, and Dominquez were all on Rivers' Los Angeles Clippers staff. The Clippers fired him on Sept. 28 after seven seasons. He interviewed for the Sixers' coaching vacancy on Sept. 30 and agreed to take the job the following day.
Joerger was a former head coach for the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. Burk and Jones come to the Sixers after serving as Indiana Pacers assistant coaches.
Like Rivers, Cassell and Jones played in the NBA before joining the coaching ranks.