In this podcast, Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 113-107 victory over the Washington Wizards in Wednesday’s season opener. It’s still evident the Sixers have a lot of work to do, and Doc Rivers will need better production from starters Tobias Harris, Danny Green and Seth Curry.
