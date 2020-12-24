No one would blame him for saying the opposite. He accepted the 76ers head coaching job within days of being fired by the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite having the best winning percentage in Clippers franchise history, Rivers had been criticized for losing last season’s second-round playoff series after initially taking a commanding 3-1 lead. In addition, that squad had major chemistry issues, star players were given special treatment and one of those players, Paul George, threw Rivers under the bus.