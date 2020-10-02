A: Thanks for the question, boss. I didn’t take it as a sign that he all but bailed on the former Sixers coach. I took it as a way to clarify that his tweet that read “So Far Gone!!” at 5:32 p.m. wasn’t meant to be a knock at Rivers being hired as the coach. The formal definition of “far gone" is in a very bad, weak, or confused condition because of being sick, tired, drunk, etc., according to Merriam-Webster dictionary. Seven minutes after his initial tweet, news broke that Rivers and the Sixers reached a deal to become the coach.