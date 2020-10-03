But he will always be remembered for showing raw emotion on Aug. 25 after the Clippers' 154-111 victory in Game 5 over the Dallas Mavericks. It had nothing to do with that game, which gave his squad a 3-2 lead in the first-round series, and everything to do with Jacob Blake and racism in America. Blake, a Black male, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 22.